Avalanche vs. Kraken Prediction & Picks: Line, Spread, Over/Under - October 17
The Seattle Kraken (0-2-1) will aim to halt a three-game losing streak when they face the Colorado Avalanche (2-0) at home on Tuesday, October 17 at 10:00 PM ET on ESPN.
Prepare for this matchup with a glimpse at who we project to emerge with the victory in Tuesday's contest.
Avalanche vs. Kraken Predictions for Tuesday
Our computer model for this contest calls for a final result of Avalanche 3, Kraken 1.
- Moneyline Pick: Avalanche (-150)
- Total Pick: Under 6 (computer predicts 4.3 goals on average)
- Spread Pick: Avalanche (-1.5)
Avalanche vs Kraken Additional Info
Avalanche Splits and Trends
- The Avalanche had a 51-24-7 record overall, with a 15-8-23 record in contests that required overtime, last season.
- Colorado picked up 39 points (17-10-5) in the 32 games it played that were decided by one goal.
- Looking at the eight times last season the Avalanche ended a game with only one goal, they had a 2-3-3 record, picking up seven points.
- Colorado scored exactly two goals in 16 games last season (3-11-2 record, eight points).
- The Avalanche scored three or more goals in 60 games (48-9-3, 99 points).
- In the 37 games when Colorado recorded a lone power-play goal, it picked up 49 points by finishing 23-11-3.
- In the 51 games last season when it outshot its opponent, Colorado was 34-13-4 (72 points).
- The Avalanche were outshot by their opponent 34 times, and went 17-14-3 (37 points).
Team Stats Comparison (2022-23)
|Avalanche Rank
|Avalanche AVG
|Kraken AVG
|Kraken Rank
|10th
|3.34
|Goals Scored
|3.52
|4th
|9th
|2.72
|Goals Allowed
|3.07
|14th
|8th
|33.3
|Shots
|30.5
|20th
|14th
|31
|Shots Allowed
|27
|2nd
|6th
|24.52%
|Power Play %
|19.75%
|21st
|17th
|79.03%
|Penalty Kill %
|76.69%
|21st
Avalanche vs. Kraken Game Time and TV Channel
- When: Tuesday, October 17, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN
- Where: Climate Pledge Arena in Seattle, Washington
