The Seattle Kraken (0-2-1) will aim to halt a three-game losing streak when they face the Colorado Avalanche (2-0) at home on Tuesday, October 17 at 10:00 PM ET on ESPN.

Prepare for this matchup with a glimpse at who we project to emerge with the victory in Tuesday's contest.

Avalanche vs. Kraken Predictions for Tuesday

Our computer model for this contest calls for a final result of Avalanche 3, Kraken 1.

Moneyline Pick: Avalanche (-150)

Avalanche (-150) Total Pick: Under 6 (computer predicts 4.3 goals on average)

Under 6 (computer predicts 4.3 goals on average) Spread Pick: Avalanche (-1.5)

Avalanche vs Kraken Additional Info

Avalanche Splits and Trends

The Avalanche had a 51-24-7 record overall, with a 15-8-23 record in contests that required overtime, last season.

Colorado picked up 39 points (17-10-5) in the 32 games it played that were decided by one goal.

Looking at the eight times last season the Avalanche ended a game with only one goal, they had a 2-3-3 record, picking up seven points.

Colorado scored exactly two goals in 16 games last season (3-11-2 record, eight points).

The Avalanche scored three or more goals in 60 games (48-9-3, 99 points).

In the 37 games when Colorado recorded a lone power-play goal, it picked up 49 points by finishing 23-11-3.

In the 51 games last season when it outshot its opponent, Colorado was 34-13-4 (72 points).

The Avalanche were outshot by their opponent 34 times, and went 17-14-3 (37 points).

Team Stats Comparison (2022-23)

Avalanche Rank Avalanche AVG Kraken AVG Kraken Rank 10th 3.34 Goals Scored 3.52 4th 9th 2.72 Goals Allowed 3.07 14th 8th 33.3 Shots 30.5 20th 14th 31 Shots Allowed 27 2nd 6th 24.52% Power Play % 19.75% 21st 17th 79.03% Penalty Kill % 76.69% 21st

Avalanche vs. Kraken Game Time and TV Channel

When: Tuesday, October 17, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET

Tuesday, October 17, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN

ESPN Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Watch this game on Fubo Where: Climate Pledge Arena in Seattle, Washington

