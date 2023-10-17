The Colorado Avalanche, Valeri Nichushkin included, will meet the Seattle Kraken on Tuesday, October 17, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET. Prop bets for Nichushkin in that upcoming Avalanche-Kraken game are available, so check out our stats to help you.

Valeri Nichushkin vs. Kraken Game Info & Odds

When: Tuesday, October 17, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET

Tuesday, October 17, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN

Watch this game on Fubo Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: -143)

0.5 points (Over odds: -143) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +160)

Nichushkin Season Stats Insights in 2022-23

Nichushkin averaged 15:34 of ice time last season, with a plus-minus of +15.

He had a goal in 16 of 53 games last season, with multiple goals in one of them.

Nichushkin had an assist in 21 games last season out of 53 games played, including multiple assists eight times.

The implied probability is 58.8% that he hits the over on his points prop total based on the odds.

The implied probability of Nichushkin going over his assist prop bet, based on the odds, is 38.5%.

Nichushkin Stats vs. the Kraken in 2022-23

Defensively, the Kraken allowed 252 total goals (3.1 per game) to rank 14th in league action.

Their goal differential (+37) made them 10th-best in the league.

