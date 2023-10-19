Colorado High School Football Schedule, Live Streams in Arapahoe County This Week
Published: Oct. 16, 2023 at 9:12 PM MDT|Updated: 12 hours ago
Instead of re-watching "Friday Night Lights" for the umpteenth time, let's watch some real high school football. In the piece below, we let you know how to watch or stream the high school matchups taking place in Arapahoe County, Colorado this week.
Arapahoe County, Colorado High School Football Games This Week
Thursday
Littleton High School at Conifer High School
- Game Time: 6:00 PM MT on October 19
- Location: Conifer, CO
- Conference: Jefferson County
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Smoky Hill High School at Eaglecrest High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM MT on October 19
- Location: Centennial, CO
- Conference: Centennial
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Friday
Arapahoe High School at Cherry Creek High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM MT on October 20
- Location: Greenwood Village, CO
- Conference: Centennial
- How to Stream: Watch Here
