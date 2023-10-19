The Colorado Avalanche (3-0) are heavily favored at home (-350 moneyline odds to win) against the Chicago Blackhawks (2-2, +280 moneyline odds). Thursday's contest starts at 10:30 PM ET from Ball Arena on ESPN.

Avalanche vs. Blackhawks Game Info

When: Thursday, October 19, 2023 at 10:30 PM ET

Thursday, October 19, 2023 at 10:30 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN

ESPN Where: Ball Arena in Denver, Colorado

Avalanche vs. Blackhawks Total and Moneyline

Take a look at the favorite, total and moneyline for this matchup at different sportsbooks.

Avalanche Moneyline Blackhawks Moneyline Total BetMGM -350 +280 6.5 Bet on this game at BetMGM

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Avalanche vs. Blackhawks Betting Trends

Chicago has not played a game this season that finished with over 6.5 goals.

The Avalanche were favored on the moneyline in three games this season, and won every time.

The Blackhawks have been the underdog four times this season, and upset their opponent in two of those games.

Colorado has not played with moneyline odds of -350 or shorter.

Chicago has had moneyline odds of +280 or longer once this season and won that game.

