Player prop odds are among the many ways to bet on the Colorado Avalanche-Chicago Blackhawks matchup at Ball Arena on Thursday at 10:30 PM ET.

Avalanche vs. Blackhawks Game Info

When: Thursday, October 19, 2023 at 10:30 PM ET

Thursday, October 19, 2023 at 10:30 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN

ESPN Where: Ball Arena in Denver, Colorado

Ball Arena in Denver, Colorado

Avalanche vs. Blackhawks Additional Info

NHL Props Today: Colorado Avalanche

Mikko Rantanen Props

Points Prop: 1.5 (Over Odds: +125, Under Odds: -167)

1.5 (Over Odds: +125, Under Odds: -167) Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -133, Under Odds: +100)

One of Colorado's top contributing offensive players this season is Mikko Rantanen, who has five points (three goals, two assists) and plays an average of 21:27 per game.

Rantanen Recent Games

Opponent Date Goals Assists Points Shots at Kraken Oct. 17 1 0 1 1 at Sharks Oct. 14 0 0 0 3 at Kings Oct. 11 2 2 4 5

Cale Makar Props

Points Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -250, Under Odds: +180)

0.5 (Over Odds: -250, Under Odds: +180) Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -154, Under Odds: +115)

Cale Makar is another of Colorado's top contributors through three games, with two goals and two assists.

Makar Recent Games

Opponent Date Goals Assists Points Shots at Kraken Oct. 17 0 1 1 2 at Sharks Oct. 14 1 0 1 5 at Kings Oct. 11 1 1 2 5

Nathan MacKinnon Props

Points Prop: 1.5 (Over Odds: -125, Under Odds: -105)

1.5 (Over Odds: -125, Under Odds: -105) Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -189, Under Odds: +140)

Nathan MacKinnon's three points this season have come via one goal and two assists.

MacKinnon Recent Games

Opponent Date Goals Assists Points Shots at Kraken Oct. 17 0 0 0 3 at Sharks Oct. 14 0 0 0 14 at Kings Oct. 11 1 2 3 4

NHL Props Today: Chicago Blackhawks

Connor Bedard Props

Points Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -143, Under Odds: +110)

0.5 (Over Odds: -143, Under Odds: +110) Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: +155, Under Odds: -208)

Connor Bedard is a key piece of the offense for Chicago with three total points this season. He has scored one goal and added two assists in four games.

Bedard Recent Games

Opponent Date Goals Assists Points Shots at Maple Leafs Oct. 16 0 0 0 4 at Canadiens Oct. 14 0 1 1 5 at Bruins Oct. 11 1 0 1 6 at Penguins Oct. 10 0 1 1 5

