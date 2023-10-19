If you reside in Denver County, Colorado and try to stay on top of all the local high school football action, you've come to the right place. Below, we offer all the details you need for how to watch the games this week.

Follow High School Football this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!

Other Games in Colorado This Week

Denver County, Colorado High School Football Games This Week

Thursday

Frederick High School at North High School - Denver

Game Time: 4:00 PM MT on October 19

4:00 PM MT on October 19 Location: Denver, CO

Denver, CO How to Stream: Watch Here

Friday

Denver East High School at Westminster High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM MT on October 20

7:00 PM MT on October 20 Location: Westminster, CO

Westminster, CO How to Stream: Watch Here

Prairie View High School at Mullen High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM MT on October 20

7:00 PM MT on October 20 Location: Denver, CO

Denver, CO How to Stream: Watch Here

Saturday

Thomas Jefferson High School at Ponderosa High School