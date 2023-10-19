If you reside in Denver County, Colorado and try to stay on top of all the local high school football action, you've come to the right place. Below, we offer all the details you need for how to watch the games this week.

    • Denver County, Colorado High School Football Games This Week

    Thursday

    Frederick High School at North High School - Denver

    • Game Time: 4:00 PM MT on October 19
    • Location: Denver, CO
    • How to Stream: Watch Here

    Friday

    Denver East High School at Westminster High School

    • Game Time: 7:00 PM MT on October 20
    • Location: Westminster, CO
    • How to Stream: Watch Here

    Prairie View High School at Mullen High School

    • Game Time: 7:00 PM MT on October 20
    • Location: Denver, CO
    • How to Stream: Watch Here

    Saturday

    Thomas Jefferson High School at Ponderosa High School

    • Game Time: 1:00 PM MT on October 21
    • Location: Castle Rock, CO
    • How to Stream: Watch Here

