Colorado High School Football Schedule, Live Streams in Douglas County This Week
Published: Oct. 16, 2023 at 9:12 PM MDT|Updated: 12 hours ago
Clear your schedule for the high school football action happening in Douglas County, Colorado this week. For a comprehensive list of the local high school games and how to watch them, continue reading.
Follow High School Football this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!
Other Games in Colorado This Week
Douglas County, Colorado High School Football Games This Week
Thursday
Highlands Ranch High School at Mountain Vista High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM MT on October 19
- Location: Highlands Ranch, CO
- Conference: Continental
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Regis Jesuit High School at Legend High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM MT on October 19
- Location: Parker, CO
- Conference: Continental
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Regis Jesuit High School at Douglas County School District
- Game Time: 7:00 PM MT on October 19
- Location: Castle Rock, CO
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Friday
Pine Creek High School at Douglas County High School
- Game Time: 6:00 PM MT on October 20
- Location: Castle Rock, CO
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Castle View High School at Rock Canyon High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM MT on October 20
- Location: Highlands Ranch, CO
- Conference: Continental
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Saturday
Thomas Jefferson High School at Ponderosa High School
- Game Time: 1:00 PM MT on October 21
- Location: Castle Rock, CO
- How to Stream: Watch Here
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.