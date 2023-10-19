Clear your schedule for the high school football action happening in Douglas County, Colorado this week. For a comprehensive list of the local high school games and how to watch them, continue reading.

Follow High School Football this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!

Other Games in Colorado This Week

Douglas County, Colorado High School Football Games This Week

Thursday

Highlands Ranch High School at Mountain Vista High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM MT on October 19

7:00 PM MT on October 19 Location: Highlands Ranch, CO

Highlands Ranch, CO Conference: Continental

Continental How to Stream: Watch Here

Regis Jesuit High School at Legend High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM MT on October 19

7:00 PM MT on October 19 Location: Parker, CO

Parker, CO Conference: Continental

Continental How to Stream: Watch Here

Regis Jesuit High School at Douglas County School District

Game Time: 7:00 PM MT on October 19

7:00 PM MT on October 19 Location: Castle Rock, CO

Castle Rock, CO How to Stream: Watch Here

Friday

Pine Creek High School at Douglas County High School

Game Time: 6:00 PM MT on October 20

6:00 PM MT on October 20 Location: Castle Rock, CO

Castle Rock, CO How to Stream: Watch Here

Castle View High School at Rock Canyon High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM MT on October 20

7:00 PM MT on October 20 Location: Highlands Ranch, CO

Highlands Ranch, CO Conference: Continental

Continental How to Stream: Watch Here

Saturday

Thomas Jefferson High School at Ponderosa High School