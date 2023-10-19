Looking to catch this week's high school football games in El Paso County, Colorado? For all of the info on how to watch or stream the action, continue reading.

El Paso County, Colorado High School Football Games This Week

Thursday

Manitou Springs High School at La Junta High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM MT on October 19

7:00 PM MT on October 19 Location: La Junta, CO

La Junta, CO Conference: Tri-Peaks

Tri-Peaks How to Stream: Watch Here

Discovery Canyon High School at Canon City High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM MT on October 19

7:00 PM MT on October 19 Location: Canon City, CO

Canon City, CO How to Stream: Watch Here

Friday

Pine Creek High School at Douglas County High School

Game Time: 6:00 PM MT on October 20

6:00 PM MT on October 20 Location: Castle Rock, CO

Castle Rock, CO How to Stream: Watch Here

Sand Creek High School at Pueblo County High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM MT on October 20

7:00 PM MT on October 20 Location: Pueblo, CO

Pueblo, CO How to Stream: Watch Here

Widefield High School at Centaurus High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM MT on October 20

7:00 PM MT on October 20 Location: Lafayette, CO

Lafayette, CO How to Stream: Watch Here

Rampart High School at Vista Ridge High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM MT on October 20

7:00 PM MT on October 20 Location: Colorado Springs, CO

Colorado Springs, CO Conference: Pikes Peak

Pikes Peak How to Stream: Watch Here

Air Academy High School at Falcon High School