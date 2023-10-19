Colorado High School Football Schedule, Live Streams in Fremont County This Week
Published: Oct. 16, 2023 at 9:11 PM MDT|Updated: 12 hours ago
The 2023 high school football season is underway, and if you're searching for how to watch games in Fremont County, Colorado this week, we've got what you need.
Follow High School Football this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!
Other Games in Colorado This Week
Fremont County, Colorado High School Football Games This Week
Thursday
Discovery Canyon High School at Canon City High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM MT on October 19
- Location: Canon City, CO
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Friday
Alamosa High School at Florence JR SR High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM MT on October 20
- Location: Florence, CO
- How to Stream: Watch Here
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.