The 2023 high school football season is underway, and if you're searching for how to watch games in Fremont County, Colorado this week, we've got what you need.

    • Fremont County, Colorado High School Football Games This Week

    Thursday

    Discovery Canyon High School at Canon City High School

    • Game Time: 7:00 PM MT on October 19
    • Location: Canon City, CO
    • How to Stream: Watch Here

    Friday

    Alamosa High School at Florence JR SR High School

    • Game Time: 7:00 PM MT on October 20
    • Location: Florence, CO
    • How to Stream: Watch Here

