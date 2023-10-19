When the James Madison Dukes square off against the Marshall Thundering Herd at 7:00 PM on Thursday, October 19, our projection model predicts the Dukes will take home the win. Our model also projects the spead, point total, and final score, which you can check out below.

James Madison vs. Marshall Predictions and Picks

ATS Pick Total Pick Score Prediction James Madison (-3.5) Over (49.5) James Madison 36, Marshall 24

Week 8 Predictions

James Madison Betting Info (2023)

Based on this contest's moneyline, the Dukes' implied win probability is 64.9%.

The Dukes have four wins in six games against the spread this year.

James Madison has an ATS record of 2-2 when playing as at least 3.5-point favorites.

The Dukes have seen three of its six games hit the over.

James Madison games have had an average of 50.2 points this season, 0.7 points higher than the over/under for this matchup.

Marshall Betting Info (2023)

The Thundering Herd have a 40.0% chance to win this game based on the implied probability of the moneyline.

The Thundering Herd are 2-3-0 against the spread this season.

Marshall is winless against the spread (0-1) when playing as at least 3.5-point underdogs.

The Thundering Herd have gone over in four of their five games with a set total (80%).

The average over/under in Marshall games this season is 3.0 less points than the point total of 49.5 for this outing.

Dukes vs. Thundering Herd 2023 Scoring Insights

Pts Pts Allowed Home Pts Home Pts Allowed Away Pts Away Pts Allowed James Madison 34.5 21.0 36.7 13.0 32.3 29.0 Marshall 30.3 28.5 28.7 23.0 32.0 34.0

