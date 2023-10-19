If your plans this week include watching the local high school football games in Jefferson County, Colorado, then there are some important details you need to know. Find out how to watch or stream this week's high-school action in the piece below.

Jefferson County, Colorado High School Football Games This Week

Thursday

Littleton High School at Conifer High School

Game Time: 6:00 PM MT on October 19

6:00 PM MT on October 19 Location: Conifer, CO

Conifer, CO Conference: Jefferson County

Jefferson County How to Stream: Watch Here

TBD at Clear Creek High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM MT on October 19

7:00 PM MT on October 19 Location: Evergreen, CO

Evergreen, CO How to Stream: Watch Here

Skyview High School at Evergreen High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM MT on October 19

7:00 PM MT on October 19 Location: Evergreen, CO

Evergreen, CO How to Stream: Watch Here

Friday

Golden High School at Adams City High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM MT on October 20

7:00 PM MT on October 20 Location: Commerce City, CO

Commerce City, CO How to Stream: Watch Here

Eaton High School at Forge Christian High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM MT on October 20

7:00 PM MT on October 20 Location: Arvada, CO

Arvada, CO How to Stream: Watch Here

Jefferson High School at Strasburg High School