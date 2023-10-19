Colorado High School Football Schedule, Live Streams in Jefferson County This Week
Published: Oct. 16, 2023 at 9:12 PM MDT|Updated: 12 hours ago
If your plans this week include watching the local high school football games in Jefferson County, Colorado, then there are some important details you need to know. Find out how to watch or stream this week's high-school action in the piece below.
Follow High School Football this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!
Other Games in Colorado This Week
Jefferson County, Colorado High School Football Games This Week
Thursday
Littleton High School at Conifer High School
- Game Time: 6:00 PM MT on October 19
- Location: Conifer, CO
- Conference: Jefferson County
- How to Stream: Watch Here
TBD at Clear Creek High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM MT on October 19
- Location: Evergreen, CO
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Skyview High School at Evergreen High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM MT on October 19
- Location: Evergreen, CO
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Friday
Golden High School at Adams City High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM MT on October 20
- Location: Commerce City, CO
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Eaton High School at Forge Christian High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM MT on October 20
- Location: Arvada, CO
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Jefferson High School at Strasburg High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM MT on October 20
- Location: Strasburg, CO
- How to Stream: Watch Here
