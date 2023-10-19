Colorado High School Football Schedule, Live Streams in Montezuma County This Week
Published: Oct. 16, 2023 at 9:12 PM MDT|Updated: 12 hours ago
Support your favorite local high school football team in Montezuma County, Colorado this week by tuning in and seeing every snap. Details on how to watch all of the high-school action can be found below.
Follow High School Football this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!
Montezuma County, Colorado High School Football Games This Week
Thursday
Dove Creek High School at Dolores High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM MT on October 19
- Location: Dolores, CO
- Conference: San Juan Basin
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Friday
Sanford High School at Mancos High School
- Game Time: 6:00 PM MT on October 20
- Location: Mancos, CO
- How to Stream: Watch Here
