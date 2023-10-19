Colorado High School Football Schedule, Live Streams in Montrose County This Week
Published: Oct. 16, 2023 at 9:11 PM MDT|Updated: 12 hours ago
High school football action in Montrose County, Colorado is happening this week, and information on these games is available in this article, if you're looking for how to stream them.
Montrose County, Colorado High School Football Games This Week
Thursday
Olathe High School at Norwood High School
- Game Time: 6:30 PM MT on October 19
- Location: Norwood, CO
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Friday
Olathe High School at Buena Vista High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM MT on October 20
- Location: Buena Vista, CO
- How to Stream: Watch Here
