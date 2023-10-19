Colorado High School Football Schedule, Live Streams in Otero County This Week
Published: Oct. 16, 2023 at 9:11 PM MDT|Updated: 12 hours ago
In Otero County, Colorado, there are interesting high school football matchups on the docket this week. the inside scoop on how to stream them is available below.
Other Games in Colorado This Week
Otero County, Colorado High School Football Games This Week
Manitou Springs High School at La Junta High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM MT on October 19
- Location: La Junta, CO
- Conference: Tri-Peaks
- How to Stream: Watch Here
