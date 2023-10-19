Hoping to watch this week's high school football games in Weld County, Colorado? For all of the info on how to watch or stream the action, continue reading.

    • Weld County, Colorado High School Football Games This Week

    Thursday

    Frederick High School at North High School - Denver

    • Game Time: 4:00 PM MT on October 19
    • Location: Denver, CO
    • How to Stream: Watch Here

    Northridge High School at Thompson Valley High School

    • Game Time: 6:30 PM MT on October 19
    • Location: Loveland, CO
    • Conference: Longs Peak
    • How to Stream: Watch Here

    TBD at Weld Central High School

    • Game Time: 7:00 PM MT on October 19
    • Location: Keenesburg, CO
    • How to Stream: Watch Here

    Bennett High School at Valley High School

    • Game Time: 7:00 PM MT on October 19
    • Location: Gilcrest, CO
    • How to Stream: Watch Here

    Friday

    Wellington High School at Platte Valley High School

    • Game Time: 7:00 PM MT on October 20
    • Location: Kersey, CO
    • Conference: Patriot
    • How to Stream: Watch Here

    Windsor High School at Loveland High School

    • Game Time: 7:00 PM MT on October 20
    • Location: Loveland, CO
    • How to Stream: Watch Here

    Eaton High School at Forge Christian High School

    • Game Time: 7:00 PM MT on October 20
    • Location: Arvada, CO
    • How to Stream: Watch Here

