Colorado High School Football Schedule, Live Streams in Weld County This Week
Published: Oct. 16, 2023 at 9:13 PM MDT|Updated: 12 hours ago
Hoping to watch this week's high school football games in Weld County, Colorado? For all of the info on how to watch or stream the action, continue reading.
Weld County, Colorado High School Football Games This Week
Thursday
Frederick High School at North High School - Denver
- Game Time: 4:00 PM MT on October 19
- Location: Denver, CO
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Northridge High School at Thompson Valley High School
- Game Time: 6:30 PM MT on October 19
- Location: Loveland, CO
- Conference: Longs Peak
- How to Stream: Watch Here
TBD at Weld Central High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM MT on October 19
- Location: Keenesburg, CO
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Bennett High School at Valley High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM MT on October 19
- Location: Gilcrest, CO
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Friday
Wellington High School at Platte Valley High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM MT on October 20
- Location: Kersey, CO
- Conference: Patriot
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Windsor High School at Loveland High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM MT on October 20
- Location: Loveland, CO
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Eaton High School at Forge Christian High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM MT on October 20
- Location: Arvada, CO
- How to Stream: Watch Here
