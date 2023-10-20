Colorado High School Football Schedule, Live Streams in Elbert County This Week
Published: Oct. 17, 2023 at 9:14 PM MDT|Updated: 21 hours ago
In Elbert County, Colorado, there are attractive high school football games on the calendar this week. Info on how to stream them is available here.
Elbert County, Colorado High School Football Games This Week
Friday
South Park High School at Simla High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM MT on October 20
- Location: Simla, CO
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Saturday
Kiowa High School at Cheraw High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM MT on October 21
- Location: Cheraw, CO
- How to Stream: Watch Here
