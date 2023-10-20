Looking to watch this week's high school football games in Pueblo County, Colorado? For all of the info on how to watch or stream the action, continue reading.

    • Pueblo County, Colorado High School Football Games This Week

    Friday

    TBD at Rye High School

    • Game Time: 7:00 PM MT on October 20
    • Location: Rye, CO
    • How to Stream: Watch Here

    Sand Creek High School at Pueblo County High School

    • Game Time: 7:00 PM MT on October 20
    • Location: Pueblo, CO
    • How to Stream: Watch Here

    Saturday

    Custer County High School at Dolores Huerta Preparatory

    • Game Time: 1:00 PM MT on October 21
    • Location: Pueblo, CO
    • How to Stream: Watch Here

