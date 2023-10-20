Which team is going to emerge victorious on Friday, October 20, when the SMU Mustangs and Temple Owls match up at 7:00 PM? Our projection model believes in the Mustangs. Dive into our other projections below, where we break down the final score, spread, and over/under.

Watch college football all season long on Fubo and ESPN+!

SMU vs. Temple Predictions and Picks

ATS Pick Total Pick Score Prediction SMU (-21) Under (54.5) SMU 40, Temple 13

Watch this game on Fubo

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Sign up at BetMGM using our link.

Week 8 Predictions

SMU Betting Info (2023)

Looking to bet on SMU vs. Temple? Head to BetMGM using our link to claim a first-time depositor bonus!

The Mustangs have an implied moneyline win probability of 94.1% in this matchup.

The Mustangs have two wins against the spread this year.

In games it has played as 21-point favorites or more, SMU has an ATS record of 1-1.

The Mustangs have yet to hit the over this year.

The average total for SMU games this season has been 60.0, 5.5 points higher than the total for this game.

Temple Betting Info (2023)

Oddsmakers have implied with the moneyline set for this matchup that the Owls have a 10.0% chance to win.

The Owls have not covered the spread in a game yet this season (0-5-0).

Temple is winless against the spread (0-1) when playing as at least 21-point underdogs.

The teams have hit the over in three of the Owls' five games with a set total.

The average over/under for Temple games this year is 1.2 more points than the point total of 54.5 for this outing.

Rep your team with officially licensed college football gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Mustangs vs. Owls 2023 Scoring Insights

Pts Pts Allowed Home Pts Home Pts Allowed Away Pts Away Pts Allowed SMU 33.3 17.0 47.0 10.0 19.7 24.0 Temple 21.9 35.6 26.5 30.0 15.7 43.0

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.