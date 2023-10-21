In the contest between the Air Force Falcons and Navy Midshipmen on Saturday, October 21 at 12:00 PM, our projection model expects the Falcons to come away with the victory. Looking for predictions on the final score, spread, and point total, too? Find a complete game projection below.

Air Force vs. Navy Predictions and Picks

ATS Pick Total Pick Score Prediction Air Force (-9.5) Over (33.5) Air Force 35, Navy 15

Air Force Betting Info (2023)

Based on this contest's moneyline, the Falcons have an implied win probability of 78.9%.

The Falcons are 3-1-0 against the spread this year.

Air Force is 2-1 ATS when playing as at least 9.5-point favorites.

All four of the Falcons' games have gone over the point total this season.

The average total for Air Force games this season has been 43.8, 10.3 points higher than the total for this game.

Navy Betting Info (2023)

The oddsmakers' moneyline implies a 25.6% chance of a victory for the Midshipmen.

The Midshipmen have covered the spread twice in five opportunities this year.

When they have played as at least 9.5-point underdogs this season, the Midshipmen are 1-1 against the spread.

In theMidshipmen's five games with a set total, two have hit the over (40%).

Navy games this year have averaged a total of 51.1 points, 17.6 more than the point total in this matchup.

Falcons vs. Midshipmen 2023 Scoring Insights

Pts Pts Allowed Home Pts Home Pts Allowed Away Pts Away Pts Allowed Air Force 37 14.7 41 16.3 45 20 Navy 20.3 23 27 22.7 19 14

