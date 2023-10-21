The No. 22 Air Force Falcons (6-0) and the Navy Midshipmen (3-3) meet at Navy-Marine Corps Memorial Stadium on Saturday, October 21, 2023.

Air Force has been shining on both sides of the ball, ranking 17th-best in scoring offense (37.0 points per game) and ninth-best in scoring defense (14.7 points allowed per game). With 335.0 total yards per game on the offensive side of the ball, Navy ranks 105th in the FBS in 2023. On defense, it ranks 70th, giving up 375.3 total yards per game.

Find out how to watch this matchup on CBS in the article below.

Watch college football all season long on Fubo and ESPN+!

Air Force vs. Navy Game Info

Date: Saturday, October 21, 2023

Saturday, October 21, 2023 Time: 12:00 PM ET

12:00 PM ET Channel: CBS

CBS Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Watch this game on Fubo City: Annapolis, Maryland

Annapolis, Maryland Venue: Navy-Marine Corps Memorial Stadium

Check out all the college football action on Fubo and ESPN+ this season!

How to Watch Week 8 Games

Air Force vs. Navy Key Statistics

Air Force Navy 412.2 (79th) Off. Yards Avg. (Rank) 335.0 (117th) 240.0 (2nd) Def. Yards Avg. (Rank) 375.3 (48th) 334.2 (1st) Rush Yards Avg. (Rank) 235.7 (5th) 78.0 (133rd) Pass Yards Avg. (Rank) 99.3 (132nd) 4 (8th) Turnovers (Rank) 3 (2nd) 6 (109th) Takeaways (Rank) 12 (20th)

Air Force Stats Leaders

Emmanuel Michel has carried the ball 113 times for a team-high 497 yards on the ground and has found the end zone eight times.

Jared Roznos' 279 yards as a receiver lead the team. He's been targeted 10 times and has collected nine catches and two touchdowns.

Cade Harris has caught two passes for 82 yards (13.7 yards per game) and one touchdown this year.

Brandon Engel has been the target of four passes and hauled in two grabs for 46 yards, an average of 7.7 yards per contest.

Navy Stats Leaders

Tai Lavatai has thrown for 426 yards (71.0 per game) while completing 51.9% of his passes and collecting three touchdown passes this season. He's also run for 163 yards with two touchdowns.

The team's top rusher, Alex Tecza, has carried the ball 62 times for 503 yards (83.8 per game) with four touchdowns.

Dabe Fofana has run for 229 yards across 54 carries, scoring one touchdown.

Eli Heidenreich's 156 receiving yards (26.0 yards per game) are best on his team. He has four receptions on nine targets with two touchdowns.

Brandon Chatman has seven receptions (on 10 targets) for a total of 146 yards (24.3 yards per game) this year.

Nathan Kent's nine targets have resulted in four catches for 77 yards and one touchdown.

Rep your team with officially licensed Air Force or Navy gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.