Should you bet on Andrew Cogliano to find the back of the net when the Colorado Avalanche and the Carolina Hurricanes meet up on Saturday at 9:00 PM ET? In the article below, we dissect all the stats you need to know before making any bets.

Will Andrew Cogliano score a goal against the Hurricanes?

Odds to score a goal this game: +700 (Bet $10 to win $70 if he scores a goal)

Cogliano 2022-23 stats and insights

Cogliano scored in 10 of 79 games last season, but only one goal each time.

Cogliano produced zero points on the power play last season.

Cogliano averaged 1.0 shots per game while posting a shooting percentage of 11.8%.

Hurricanes 2022-23 defensive stats

The Hurricanes conceded 210 total goals (2.6 per game), ranking second in NHL action for the fewest goals against.

The Hurricanes shut out opponents nine times last season. They averaged 16.5 hits and 10.2 blocked shots per game.

Avalanche vs. Hurricanes game info

Game Day: Saturday, October 21, 2023

Saturday, October 21, 2023 Game Time: 9:00 PM ET

9:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, ALT, and BSSO

ESPN+, ALT, and BSSO Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

