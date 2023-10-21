As they gear up to square off against the Carolina Hurricanes (3-2) on Saturday, October 21 at Ball Arena, with the puck dropping at 9:00 PM ET, the Colorado Avalanche (4-0) have two players currently listed on the injury report.

Colorado Avalanche Injury Report Today

Name Position Status Injury Pavel Francouz G Out Groin Gabriel Landeskog LW Out Knee

Carolina Hurricanes Injury Report Today

Name Position Status Injury Ryan Suzuki C Out Undisclosed Andrei Svechnikov RW Out Knee Vasiliy Ponomarev C Out Undisclosed Sebastian Aho C Questionable Upper Body Frederik Andersen G Questionable Upper Body

Avalanche vs. Hurricanes Game Info

Game Day: Saturday, October 21, 2023

Saturday, October 21, 2023 Game Time: 9:00 PM ET

9:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, ALT, and BSSO

ESPN+, ALT, and BSSO Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Watch this game on ESPN+ Location: Denver, Colorado

Denver, Colorado Arena: Ball Arena

Avalanche Season Insights (2022-23)

The Avalanche scored the 10th-most goals in the league last season (274 total, 3.3 per game).

Colorado conceded 223 total goals (2.7 per game), the ninth-fewest in league action.

Their +51 goal differential was eighth-best in the league.

Hurricanes Season Insights

The Hurricanes have scored 23 goals (4.6 per game), tops in the league.

Carolina gives up 4.8 goals per game (24 total), which ranks 32nd in the league.

Their -1 goal differential is 16th in the league.

Avalanche vs. Hurricanes Betting Info

Favorite Underdog Total Avalanche (-135) Hurricanes (+115) 6

