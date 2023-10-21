As they gear up to square off against the Carolina Hurricanes (3-2) on Saturday, October 21 at Ball Arena, with the puck dropping at 9:00 PM ET, the Colorado Avalanche (4-0) have two players currently listed on the injury report.

Colorado Avalanche Injury Report Today

Name Position Status Injury
Pavel Francouz G Out Groin
Gabriel Landeskog LW Out Knee

Carolina Hurricanes Injury Report Today

Name Position Status Injury
Ryan Suzuki C Out Undisclosed
Andrei Svechnikov RW Out Knee
Vasiliy Ponomarev C Out Undisclosed
Sebastian Aho C Questionable Upper Body
Frederik Andersen G Questionable Upper Body

Avalanche vs. Hurricanes Game Info

  • Game Day: Saturday, October 21, 2023
  • Game Time: 9:00 PM ET
  • TV Channel: ESPN+, ALT, and BSSO
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
  • Location: Denver, Colorado
  • Arena: Ball Arena

Avalanche Season Insights (2022-23)

  • The Avalanche scored the 10th-most goals in the league last season (274 total, 3.3 per game).
  • Colorado conceded 223 total goals (2.7 per game), the ninth-fewest in league action.
  • Their +51 goal differential was eighth-best in the league.

Hurricanes Season Insights

  • The Hurricanes have scored 23 goals (4.6 per game), tops in the league.
  • Carolina gives up 4.8 goals per game (24 total), which ranks 32nd in the league.
  • Their -1 goal differential is 16th in the league.

Avalanche vs. Hurricanes Betting Info

Favorite Underdog Total
Avalanche (-135) Hurricanes (+115) 6

