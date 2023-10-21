Betting on player props is one of the ways to wager on the Colorado Avalanche-Carolina Hurricanes matchup at Ball Arena on Saturday, starting at 9:00 PM ET.

Avalanche vs. Hurricanes Game Info

When: Saturday, October 21, 2023 at 9:00 PM ET

Saturday, October 21, 2023 at 9:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, ALT, and BSSO

ESPN+, ALT, and BSSO Where: Ball Arena in Denver, Colorado

Ball Arena in Denver, Colorado Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Avalanche vs. Hurricanes Additional Info

NHL Props Today: Colorado Avalanche

Mikko Rantanen Props

Points Prop: 1.5 (Over Odds: +155, Under Odds: -208)

1.5 (Over Odds: +155, Under Odds: -208) Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -105, Under Odds: -125)

Mikko Rantanen is one of Colorado's top contributors (seven total points), having amassed three goals and four assists.

Rantanen Recent Games

Opponent Date Goals Assists Points Shots vs. Blackhawks Oct. 19 0 2 2 7 at Kraken Oct. 17 1 0 1 1 at Sharks Oct. 14 0 0 0 3 at Kings Oct. 11 2 2 4 5

Nathan MacKinnon Props

Points Prop: 1.5 (Over Odds: +115, Under Odds: -154)

1.5 (Over Odds: +115, Under Odds: -154) Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -143, Under Odds: +110)

Nathan MacKinnon has two goals and two assists to total four points (1.0 per game).

MacKinnon Recent Games

Opponent Date Goals Assists Points Shots vs. Blackhawks Oct. 19 1 0 1 6 at Kraken Oct. 17 0 0 0 3 at Sharks Oct. 14 0 0 0 14 at Kings Oct. 11 1 2 3 4

Cale Makar Props

Points Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -200, Under Odds: +150)

0.5 (Over Odds: -200, Under Odds: +150) Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -128, Under Odds: -105)

Cale Makar has two goals and two assists for Colorado.

Makar Recent Games

Opponent Date Goals Assists Points Shots vs. Blackhawks Oct. 19 0 0 0 0 at Kraken Oct. 17 0 1 1 2 at Sharks Oct. 14 1 0 1 5 at Kings Oct. 11 1 1 2 5

NHL Props Today: Carolina Hurricanes

Seth Jarvis Props

Points Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -105, Under Odds: -128)

0.5 (Over Odds: -105, Under Odds: -128) Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: +210, Under Odds: -303)

Seth Jarvis has helped lead the offense for Carolina this season with four goals and two assists.

Jarvis Recent Games

Opponent Date Goals Assists Points Shots at Kraken Oct. 19 2 1 3 5 at Sharks Oct. 17 2 0 2 4 at Ducks Oct. 15 0 0 0 3 at Kings Oct. 14 0 0 0 0 vs. Senators Oct. 11 0 1 1 4

