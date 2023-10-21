Gardner-Webb, Charleston Southern, Week 8 Big South Football Power Rankings
Who is the team to beat at the top of the Big South entering Week 8 of the college football season? Our power rankings below tell you what you need to know about each team ahead of this week's action.
Big South Power Rankings
Projected records only reflect games against FCS opponents.
1. Gardner-Webb
- Current Record: 2-4 | Projected Record: 5-4
- Overall Rank: 61st
- Strength of Schedule Rank (FCS): 40th
- Last Game: L 41-14 vs Austin Peay
Next Game
- Week 8 Opponent: Eastern Kentucky
- Game Time: 6:00 PM ET on Saturday, October 21
- TV Channel: Watch on ESPN+
2. Charleston Southern
- Current Record: 3-3 | Projected Record: 4-5
- Overall Rank: 77th
- Strength of Schedule Rank (FCS): 53rd
- Last Game: W 24-10 vs Lindenwood
Next Game
- Week 8 Opponent: @ UT Martin
- Game Time: 3:00 PM ET on Saturday, October 21
- TV Channel: Watch on ESPN+
3. Bryant
- Current Record: 3-3 | Projected Record: 4-6
- Overall Rank: 79th
- Strength of Schedule Rank (FCS): 99th
- Last Game: W 43-24 vs Robert Morris
Next Game
- Week 8 Opponent: @ Eastern Illinois
- Game Time: 3:00 PM ET on Saturday, October 21
- TV Channel: Watch on ESPN+
4. Robert Morris
- Current Record: 2-5 | Projected Record: 2-7
- Overall Rank: 109th
- Strength of Schedule Rank (FCS): 72nd
- Last Game: L 43-24 vs Bryant
Next Game
- Week 8 Opponent: BYE
