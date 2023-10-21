The Colorado Avalanche, including Cale Makar, will be on the ice Saturday at 9:00 PM ET, and they'll be facing the Carolina Hurricanes. If you're thinking about a wager on Makar against the Hurricanes, we have plenty of info to help.

Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

Cale Makar vs. Hurricanes Game Info & Odds

When: Saturday, October 21, 2023 at 9:00 PM ET

Saturday, October 21, 2023 at 9:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, ALT, and BSSO

ESPN+, ALT, and BSSO Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Watch this game on Fubo Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: -200)

0.5 points (Over odds: -200) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: -128)

Catch NHL action all season long on Fubo!

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Bet on this or any NHL matchup at BetMGM

Rep your team with officially licensed NHL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Makar Season Stats Insights

Makar has averaged 24:17 of ice time this season (with a plus-minus of +6).

In two of four games this season, Makar has scored a goal, but he's yet to produce two or more goals in the same contest.

Makar has a point in three of four games played this year, with multiple points in one of them.

Makar has an assist in two of four games, but hasn't registered more than one in any game this season.

Makar has an implied probability of 66.7% to go over his point total based on the odds.

Makar has an implied probability of 56.1% of going over his assist prop bet, based on the odds.

Sign up for Underdog fantasy today.

Makar Stats vs. the Hurricanes

On the defensive side, the Hurricanes are giving up 24 total goals (4.8 per game) which ranks 32nd in the league.

The team has the league's 15th-ranked goal differential (-1).

2023-2024 Season Stat vs. Carolina 4 Games 2 4 Points 2 2 Goals 2 2 Assists 0

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.