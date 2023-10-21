Week 8 Local College Football TV Schedule & Streaming Info in Colorado
Published: Oct. 21, 2023 at 2:40 AM MDT|Updated: 34 minutes ago
Fans watching from Colorado will have their eyes on the Air Force Falcons versus the Navy Midshipmen, which is one of many compelling options on the Week 8 college football schedule.
Watch every important college football game this season on Fubo and ESPN+!
Click here for how to watch information on this week's Top 25 games!
College Football Games to Watch in Colorado on TV This Week
No. 22 Air Force Falcons at Navy Midshipmen
- Time: 12:00 PM ET
- Date: Saturday, October 21
- Venue: Navy-Marine Corps Memorial Stadium
- TV Channel: CBS
- Live Stream: Fubo
- Favorite: Air Force (-9.5)
Click here for a full Air Force/Navy preview
Colorado State Rams at UNLV Rebels
- Time: 7:00 PM ET
- Date: Saturday, October 21
- Venue: Allegiant Stadium
- TV Channel: fubo Sports Network
- Live Stream: Fubo
- Favorite: UNLV (-7)
Northern Colorado Bears at Cal Poly Mustangs
- Time: 8:00 PM ET
- Date: Saturday, October 21
- Venue: Alex G. Spanos Stadium
- TV Channel: ESPN+
- Live Stream: ESPN+
Sign up for Fubo and ESPN+ and watch college football all season long!
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.