The UNLV Rebels (5-1) meet a fellow MWC opponent when they host the Colorado State Rams (3-3) on Saturday, October 21, 2023 at Allegiant Stadium.

UNLV is putting up 417.2 yards per game on offense, which ranks 50th in the FBS. On the defensive side of the ball, the Rebels rank 105th, allowing 411.7 yards per contest. Colorado State's defense has been bottom-25 in total defense this season, ceding 462.3 total yards per game, which ranks fourth-worst. On offense, it ranks 46th with 423.5 total yards per contest.

For more specifics of this contest, including where and how to watch on MW Network, read on.

Watch college football all season long on Fubo and ESPN+!

Colorado State vs. UNLV Game Info

Date: Saturday, October 21, 2023

Saturday, October 21, 2023 Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET Channel: MW Network

MW Network Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Watch this game on Fubo City: Paradise, Nevada

Paradise, Nevada Venue: Allegiant Stadium

Check out all the college football action on Fubo and ESPN+ this season!

How to Watch Week 8 Games

Colorado State vs. UNLV Key Statistics

Colorado State UNLV 423.5 (74th) Off. Yards Avg. (Rank) 417.2 (77th) 462.3 (106th) Def. Yards Avg. (Rank) 411.7 (82nd) 70.2 (131st) Rush Yards Avg. (Rank) 224 (8th) 353.3 (2nd) Pass Yards Avg. (Rank) 193.2 (107th) 16 (131st) Turnovers (Rank) 5 (11th) 14 (6th) Takeaways (Rank) 14 (6th)

Colorado State Stats Leaders

Brayden Fowler-Nicolosi has compiled 1,944 yards (324 per game) while completing 63.6% of his passes and tossing 14 touchdown passes with 11 interceptions this season.

The team's top rusher, Vann Schield, has carried the ball 42 times for 146 yards (24.3 per game) with three touchdowns.

Kobe Johnson has run for 128 yards across 44 carries, scoring one touchdown.

Tory Horton paces his team with 690 receiving yards on 58 receptions with six touchdowns.

Dallin Holker has caught 39 passes and compiled 497 receiving yards (82.8 per game) with six touchdowns.

Justus Ross-Simmons' 20 grabs (on 36 targets) have netted him 301 yards (50.2 ypg) and one touchdown.

UNLV Stats Leaders

Jayden Maiava has 958 passing yards for UNLV, completing 62.2% of his passes and recording five touchdowns and two interceptions this season. He's also chipped in on the ground with 147 rushing yards (24.5 ypg) on 26 carries with one rushing touchdown.

Vincent Davis has carried the ball 52 times for a team-high 327 yards on the ground and has found the end zone two times.

Jai'Den Thomas has racked up 297 yards on 60 attempts, scoring seven times.

Ricky White's leads his squad with 483 yards as a receiver. He's racked up that yardage on 31 catches (out of 49 targets) and scored two touchdowns.

Jacob De Jesus has hauled in 21 receptions totaling 206 yards, finding the end zone two times as a receiver so far this campaign.

Senika McKie's 11 receptions have turned into 128 yards.

Rep your team with officially licensed UNLV or Colorado State gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.