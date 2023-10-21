The UNLV Rebels (5-1) are 7.5-point favorites when they host the Colorado State Rams (3-3) in an MWC matchup on Saturday, October 21, 2023 at Allegiant Stadium. The over/under for the contest is set at 62.5.

On the offensive side of the ball, UNLV has been a top-25 unit, ranking 14th-best in the FBS by compiling 37.5 points per game. The Rebels rank 78th on defense (26.8 points allowed per game). Colorado State has been sputtering defensively, ranking 13th-worst with 35.0 points surrendered per game. It has been better offensively, regstering 31.0 points per contest (52nd-ranked).

Colorado State vs. UNLV Game Info

Game Date: Saturday, October 21, 2023

Saturday, October 21, 2023 Game Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET Location: Paradise, Nevada

Paradise, Nevada Venue: Allegiant Stadium

Allegiant Stadium TV Channel: MW Network

UNLV vs Colorado State Betting Information Favorite Spread Favorite Spread Odds Underdog Spread Odds Total Over Total Odds Under Total Odds Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline UNLV -7.5 -115 -105 62.5 -110 -110 -300 +240

Colorado State Recent Performance

On both sides of the ball, the Rams are playing poorly of late. In their past three games, they are gaining 435.7 yards per game (-23-worst in college football) and giving up 456.7 (15th-worst).

The Rams are 66th in college football in points scored for the past three games (32.0 per game) and -52-worst in points allowed (31.3).

Colorado State is seventh-best in the country in passing yards during its past three games (352.7 per game), and -28-worst in passing yards given up (236.7).

In their past three games, the Rams have run for 83.0 yards per game (-102-worst in college football), and allowed 220.0 on the ground (-103-worst).

The Rams have covered the spread twice and are 3-0 overall over their last three games.

Colorado State's past three games have all hit the over.

Colorado State Betting Records & Stats

Colorado State's ATS record is 3-2-0 this season.

The Rams have covered the spread twice when an underdog by 7.5 points or more this year (in three opportunities).

Colorado State has gone over in all of its five games with a set total.

Colorado State has been an underdog in four games this season and won two (50%) of those contests.

This season, Colorado State has won one of its three games when it is the underdog by at least +240 on the moneyline.

Colorado State Stats Leaders

Brayden Fowler-Nicolosi has racked up 1,944 yards (324.0 yards per game) while completing 63.6% of his passes and collecting 14 touchdown passes with 11 interceptions this season.

The team's top rusher, Vann Schield, has carried the ball 42 times for 146 yards (24.3 per game) with three touchdowns.

Kobe Johnson has collected 128 yards (on 44 carries) with one touchdown.

Tory Horton leads his squad with 690 receiving yards on 58 catches with six touchdowns.

Dallin Holker has caught 39 passes and compiled 497 receiving yards (82.8 per game) with six touchdowns.

Justus Ross-Simmons' 36 targets have resulted in 20 grabs for 301 yards and one touchdown.

Mohamed Kamara has collected 8.5 sacks to lead the team, while also recording 8.0 TFL and 23 tackles.

Jack Howell, Colorado State's tackle leader, has 46 tackles and one interception this year.

Henry Blackburn leads the team with two interceptions, while also recording 19 tackles, 1.0 TFL, one sack, and two passes defended.

