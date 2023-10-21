Can we count on Devon Toews finding the back of the net when the Colorado Avalanche clash with the Carolina Hurricanes at 9:00 PM ET on Saturday? To help you with your bets, take a look at the stats and trends below.

Will Devon Toews score a goal against the Hurricanes?

Odds to score a goal this game: +900 (Bet $10 to win $90 if he scores a goal)

Toews stats and insights

  • In one of four games this season, Toews scored -- and it was just the one goal.
  • He has not faced the Hurricanes yet this season.
  • Toews has no points on the power play.
  • Toews' shooting percentage is 14.3%, and he averages 1.8 shots per game.

Hurricanes defensive stats

  • The Hurricanes are 32nd in goals allowed, giving up 24 total goals (4.8 per game) in the league.
  • So far this season, the Hurricanes have not registered a shutout win. As a team, they average 12.4 hits and 12.6 blocked shots per game.

Avalanche vs. Hurricanes game info

  • Game Day: Saturday, October 21, 2023
  • Game Time: 9:00 PM ET
  • TV Channel: ESPN+, ALT, and BSSO
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

