The field for the 2023 BMW Ladies Championship at Seowon Valley Country Club in Yangp'yŏng, South Korea will feature Megan Khang. The par-72 course spans 6,680 yards and the purse is $2,200,000.00 for the tournament, running from October 19-21.

Looking to place a bet on Khang at the BMW Ladies Championship this week? She's currently listed by bookmakers at +2800 to pick up the win this week. Read on for the betting trends you can use before you make your picks.

BMW Ladies Championship Time and Date Info

Megan Khang Insights

Khang has finished below par on 12 occasions, completed her day bogey-free twice and finished 16 rounds with a better-than-average score over her last 20 rounds played.

She has recorded the best score of the day once while finishing in the top-five four times and with a top-10 score in eight of her last 20 rounds played.

Khang has registered a score within three shots of the day's best in seven of her last 20 rounds, while finishing within five strokes of the top score of the day 10 times.

Khang has finished first once and has three top-10 finishes in her past five appearances.

In her past five tournaments, Khang has finished within three shots of the leader once and posted a score better than average five times.

Khang hopes to make the cut for the sixth straight time.

Over the last year

Tournaments AVG Finish AVG Score AVG Strokes Wins Made Cuts Top 5s Top 10s Earnings 18 26 -5 277 1 16 2 5 $1.3M

BMW Ladies Championship Insights and Stats

This course is set up to play at 6,680 yards, 335 yards shorter than the average course on the Tour in the past year.

The average course Khang has played in the past year has been 103 yards shorter than the 6,680 yards Seowon Valley Country Club will be at for this event.

Khang's Last Time Out

Khang was in the 74th percentile on par 3s at the Portland Classic, with an average of 2.75 strokes on the 16 par-3 holes.

Her 3.85-stroke average on the 40 par-4 holes at the Portland Classic was strong, putting her in the 86th percentile of the field.

Khang shot better than 84% of the competitors at the Portland Classic on the tournament's 16 par-5 holes, averaging 4.44 strokes per hole compared to the field average, which was 4.68.

Khang carded a birdie or better on five of 16 par-3s at the Portland Classic, better than the field average of 2.4.

On the 16 par-3s at the Portland Classic, Khang recorded less bogeys or worse (one) than the tournament average (1.1).

Khang's nine birdies or better on the 40 par-4s at the Portland Classic were more than the field average (5.5).

At that last outing, Khang's showing on the 40 par-4s included a bogey or worse three times (the field's average was worse, at 4.7).

Khang ended the Portland Classic bettering the field average of birdies or better on par-5s (4.6) with seven on the 16 par-5 holes.

The field at the Portland Classic averaged 0.9 bogeys or worse on the 16 par-5s, but Khang finished without one.

