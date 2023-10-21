Can we expect Mikko Rantanen finding the back of the net when the Colorado Avalanche match up against the Carolina Hurricanes at 9:00 PM ET on Saturday? To assist you with your bets, take a look at the numbers and insights below.

Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

Sportsbook promo codes

Will Mikko Rantanen score a goal against the Hurricanes?

Odds to score a goal this game: +120 (Bet $10 to win $12 if he scores a goal)

Bet on this or any NHL matchup at FanDuel

Rantanen stats and insights

Rantanen has scored in two of four games this season, with multiple goals in one of those games.

This is his first matchup of the season against the Hurricanes.

He has picked up two assists, but hasn't scored a goal, on the power play.

He has an 18.8% shooting percentage, attempting 4.0 shots per game.

Hurricanes defensive stats

The Hurricanes have conceded 24 goals in total (4.8 per game), which ranks 32nd in the NHL in goals allowed.

So far this season, the Hurricanes have not earned a shutout victory. Their skaters are averaging 12.4 hits and 12.6 blocked shots per game.

Watch the NHL, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

Rep your team with officially licensed NHL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Avalanche vs. Hurricanes game info

Game Day: Saturday, October 21, 2023

Saturday, October 21, 2023 Game Time: 9:00 PM ET

9:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, ALT, and BSSO

ESPN+, ALT, and BSSO Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Place your bets on any NHL matchup at FanDuel, and sign up with our link for a first-time offer!

Not all offers available in all states, please visit Caesars for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.