Nathan MacKinnon and the Colorado Avalanche will meet the Carolina Hurricanes at 9:00 PM ET on Saturday, October 21, 2023. There are prop bets for MacKinnon available, and here are some stats to help you with your wagers.

Nathan MacKinnon vs. Hurricanes Game Info & Odds

When: Saturday, October 21, 2023 at 9:00 PM ET

Saturday, October 21, 2023 at 9:00 PM ET

TV Channel: ESPN+, ALT, and BSSO

Points Prop: 1.5 points (Over odds: +115)

1.5 points (Over odds: +115) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: -139)

MacKinnon Season Stats Insights

MacKinnon's plus-minus this season, in 21:26 per game on the ice, is +5.

MacKinnon has a goal in two of four games this year, but has to post a multi-goal effort.

In two of four games this season MacKinnon has recorded a point, including one game with multiple points.

MacKinnon has an assist in one of four games this year, and had multiple assists in that game.

MacKinnon has an implied probability of 46.5% to go over his point total based on the odds.

Given his moneyline odds, MacKinnon has an implied probability of 58.2% of going over his assist prop bet.

MacKinnon Stats vs. the Hurricanes

The Hurricanes have conceded 24 goals in total (4.8 per game), which ranks 32nd in the league in goals allowed.

The team has the league's 15th-ranked goal differential (-1).

2023-2024 Season Stat vs. Carolina 4 Games 2 4 Points 2 2 Goals 1 2 Assists 1

