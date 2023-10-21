The Cal Poly Mustangs (2-5) and the Northern Colorado Bears (0-6) play on Saturday, October 21, 2023 at Alex G. Spanos Stadium in a clash of Big Sky opponents.

Cal Poly owns the 93rd-ranked scoring offense this season (19.7 points per game), and has been worse on defense, ranking sixth-worst with 40.0 points allowed per game. Northern Colorado has plenty of room to improve, as it ranks 19th-worst in points per game (15.7) this season and 10th-worst in points allowed per game (36.8).

We dive into all of the details you need to know about this contest in this article.

Northern Colorado vs. Cal Poly Game Info

Date: Saturday, October 21, 2023

Saturday, October 21, 2023 Time: 8:00 PM ET

Channel: ESPN+

City: San Luis Obispo, California

San Luis Obispo, California Venue: Alex G. Spanos Stadium

Northern Colorado vs. Cal Poly Key Statistics

Northern Colorado Cal Poly 319.3 (90th) Off. Yards Avg. (Rank) 307.1 (66th) 494.8 (122nd) Def. Yards Avg. (Rank) 376.9 (104th) 127.8 (80th) Rush Yards Avg. (Rank) 66.0 (125th) 191.5 (79th) Pass Yards Avg. (Rank) 241.1 (31st) 0 (1st) Turnovers (Rank) 3 (106th) 1 (34th) Takeaways (Rank) 0 (66th)

Northern Colorado Stats Leaders

Jacob Sirmon has thrown for 1,058 yards on 59.7% passing while recording six touchdown passes with six interceptions this season.

David Afari has rushed for 422 yards on 83 carries so far this year while scoring two times on the ground.

Darius Stewart has racked up 235 yards on 48 carries with one touchdown.

Blake Haggerty's 238 receiving yards (39.7 yards per game) are a team high. He has 31 receptions on 31 targets with one touchdown.

Jamarii Robinson has totaled 201 receiving yards (33.5 yards per game) and one touchdown on 17 receptions.

Brayden Munroe has racked up 117 reciving yards (19.5 ypg) and one touchdown this season.

Cal Poly Stats Leaders

Sam Huard has compiled 1,083 yards (154.7 ypg) on 87-of-146 passing with 11 touchdowns compared to three interceptions this season.

The team's top rusher, Mark Biggins, has carried the ball 35 times for 163 yards (23.3 per game), scoring one time.

This season, Aiden Ramos has carried the ball 41 times for 137 yards (19.6 per game) and one touchdown.

Tyrece Fairly-Diyem's 348 yards as a receiver pace the team. He's been targeted 23 times and has collected 22 receptions and four touchdowns.

Evan Burkhart has put together a 252-yard season so far with three touchdowns, reeling in 23 passes on 21 targets.

Giancarlo Woods' 26 catches have turned into 247 yards and four touchdowns.

