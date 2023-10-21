Ruoning Yin is ready to play in the 2023 BMW Ladies Championship at Seowon Valley Country Club in Yangp'yŏng, South Korea, taking place from October 19-21.

BMW Ladies Championship Time and Date Info

Date: October 19-21, 2023

October 19-21, 2023 Course: Seowon Valley Country Club

Seowon Valley Country Club Location: Yangp'yŏng, South Korea

Yangp'yŏng, South Korea Par: 72 / 6,680 yards

72 / 6,680 yards
Yin Odds to Win: +2200

Ruoning Yin Insights

Yin has finished below par on 13 occasions, completed her day without a bogey six times and finished 16 rounds with a better-than-average score over her last 20 rounds played.

She has recorded the best score of the day twice while finishing in the top-five four times and with a top-10 score in five of her last 20 rounds played.

Over her last 20 rounds, Yin has finished within three strokes of the best score of the round six times, and within five strokes of the top score of the day on 11 occasions.

In her past five appearances, Yin has finished in the top five three times.

In her past five events, Yin has finished within three shots of the leader twice and posted a score better than average four times.

Yin will look to make the cut for the seventh straight time by making it to the weekend in this tournament.

Over the last year

Tournaments AVG Finish AVG Score AVG Strokes Wins Made Cuts Top 5s Top 10s Earnings 17 19 -6 272 2 16 7 7 $2.7M

BMW Ladies Championship Insights and Stats

The Tour has played courses with an average length of 7,015 yards in the past year, while Seowon Valley Country Club is set for a shorter 6,680 yards.

The average course Yin has played i the last year (6,548 yards) is 132 yards shorter than the course she'll be playing this week (6,680).

Yin's Last Time Out

Yin was in the 75th percentile on par 3s at the Buick LPGA Shanghai, with an average of 2.81 strokes on the 16 par-3 holes.

Her 4.13-stroke average on the 40 par-4 holes at the Buick LPGA Shanghai was poor, putting her in the 18th percentile of the field.

On the 16 par-5 holes at the Buick LPGA Shanghai, Yin was better than 59% of the golfers (averaging 4.63 strokes).

Yin carded a birdie or better on three of 16 par-3s at the Buick LPGA Shanghai, better than the field average of 2.8.

On the 16 par-3s at the Buick LPGA Shanghai, Yin did not card a bogey or worse (the other golfers averaged 2.2).

Yin recorded fewer birdies or better (five) than the field average of 6.5 on the 40 par-4s at the Buick LPGA Shanghai.

In that last tournament, Yin's performance on the 40 par-4s included a bogey or worse 10 times (compared to the field's better average, 7.3).

Yin ended the Buick LPGA Shanghai with a birdie or better on six of 16 par-5s, underperforming the tournament average, 6.2.

The field at the Buick LPGA Shanghai averaged 1.4 bogeys or worse on the 16 par-5s, but Yin finished without one.

