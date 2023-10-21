Following the second round of the ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP, Satoshi Kodaira is in third at -5.

ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP Time and Date Info

Date: October 19-21, 2023

October 19-21, 2023 Course: Accordia Golf Narashino CC

Accordia Golf Narashino CC Location: Chiba, Japan

Chiba, Japan Par: 70 / 7,079 yards

Satoshi Kodaira Insights

Kodaira has finished under par six times and shot four rounds with a better-than-average score over his last 12 rounds.

He has posted one of the 10 best scores of the day in one of his last 12 rounds.

Kodaira has carded a score within five shots of the day's best in three of his last 12 rounds.

In his past five appearances, Kodaira finished outside the top 20.

He has made the cut in one of his past five appearances.

Kodaira has not been in the hunt in any recent tournaments, since he hasn't posted a score better than the field average or finished within five shots of the leader in any of his past five events.

Over the last year

Tournaments AVG Finish AVG Score AVG Strokes Wins Made Cuts Top 5s Top 10s Earnings 15 46 -5 282 0 8 0 0 $222,510

ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP Insights and Stats

In Kodaira's past four appearances at this event, he has finished among the top 20 once, and his average finish has been 36th.

In his most recent four attempts at this event, he's made the cut every time.

Kodaira finished 16th in his most recent appearance at this tournament (2022).

This course is set up to play at 7,079 yards, 64 more than the average course on the Tour in the past year.

In the past year, Tour stops have seen an average score of -4, while Accordia Golf Narashino CC has a recent scoring average of -1.

Accordia Golf Narashino CC is 7,079 yards, 258 yards shorter than the average course Kodaira has played in the past year (7,337).

In the past year, the events he has played have had a scoring average of -8 among finishers, lower than the -1 average at this course.

Kodaira's Last Time Out

Kodaira shot below average over the eight par-3 holes at the Sanderson Farms Championship, with an average of 3.13 strokes to finish in the 18th percentile of competitors.

He averaged 3.95 strokes on par-4 holes (of which there were 20) at the Sanderson Farms Championship, which placed him in the 50th percentile of the field.

Kodaira shot better than only 3% of the golfers at the Sanderson Farms Championship on the tournament's eight par-5 holes, averaging 5.00 strokes per hole compared to the field average, which was 4.65.

Kodaira did not record a birdie on any of the eight par-3s at the Sanderson Farms Championship (the tournament average was 1.5).

On the eight par-3s at the Sanderson Farms Championship, Kodaira had fewer bogeys or worse (one) than the tournament average (1.9).

Kodaira's four birdies or better on par-4s at the Sanderson Farms Championship were less than the tournament average of 6.1.

In that most recent tournament, Kodaira's performance on the 20 par-4s included a bogey or worse three times (the field's average was worse, at 4.0).

Kodaira ended the Sanderson Farms Championship carding a birdie or better on one par-5 hole, while the field averaged 5.0 on the eight par-5s.

On the eight par-5s at the Sanderson Farms Championship, Kodaira had one bogey or worse, more than the tournament average of 0.8.

All statistics in this article reflect Kodaira's performance prior to the 2023 ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP.

