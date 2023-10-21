Will Valeri Nichushkin Score a Goal Against the Hurricanes on October 21?
The Colorado Avalanche's upcoming game against the Carolina Hurricanes is set for Saturday at 9:00 PM ET. Will Valeri Nichushkin light the lamp in this matchup? Before making a wager on any prop bets, check out the numbers and insights below.
Will Valeri Nichushkin score a goal against the Hurricanes?
Odds to score a goal this game: +240 (Bet $10 to win $24 if he scores a goal)
Nichushkin stats and insights
- In one of four games this season, Nichushkin scored -- and it was just the one goal.
- He has not faced the Hurricanes yet this season.
- Nichushkin has zero points on the power play.
- Nichushkin's shooting percentage is 9.1%, and he averages 2.8 shots per game.
Hurricanes defensive stats
- On defense, the Hurricanes are allowing 24 total goals (4.8 per game) which ranks 32nd in the NHL.
- So far this season, the Hurricanes have not registered a shutout win. As a team, they average 12.4 hits and 12.6 blocked shots per game.
Avalanche vs. Hurricanes game info
- Game Day: Saturday, October 21, 2023
- Game Time: 9:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+, ALT, and BSSO
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
