MWC Football Promo Codes, Predictions, Computer Picks & Best Bets | Week 8
If you are looking for information on the best bets in MWC play in Week 8, or building a parlay, our computer model is here to help. It likes betting on the over/under in the Air Force vs. Navy matchup, and picking Utah State (+4) over San Jose State on the spread. You can see more insights and stats on those college football games by scrolling down.
Best Week 8 MWC Spread Bets
Pick: Utah State +4 vs. San Jose State
- Matchup: Utah State Aggies at San Jose State Spartans
- Projected Favorite & Spread: Utah State by 7.4 points
- Time: 7:00 PM ET
- Date: October 21
- TV Channel: CBS Sports Network (Stream on Fubo)
Pick: Air Force -10.5 vs. Navy
- Matchup: Air Force Falcons at Navy Midshipmen
- Projected Favorite & Spread: Air Force by 19.7 points
- Time: 12:00 PM ET
- Date: October 21
- TV Channel: CBS (Stream on Fubo)
Pick: UNLV -7.5 vs. Colorado State
- Matchup: Colorado State Rams at UNLV Rebels
- Projected Favorite & Spread: UNLV by 10.8 points
- Time: 7:00 PM ET
- Date: October 21
- TV Channel: MW Network (Stream on Fubo)
Best Week 8 MWC Total Bets
Over 34.5 - Air Force vs. Navy
- Matchup: Air Force Falcons at Navy Midshipmen
- Projected Total: 49.7 points
- Time: 12:00 PM ET
- Date: October 21
- TV Channel: CBS (Stream on Fubo)
Over 47.5 - Nevada vs. San Diego State
- Matchup: Nevada Wolf Pack at San Diego State Aztecs
- Projected Total: 56.2 points
- Time: 9:00 PM ET
- Date: October 21
- TV Channel: Fox Sports 2 (Stream on Fubo)
Over 62.5 - Colorado State vs. UNLV
- Matchup: Colorado State Rams at UNLV Rebels
- Projected Total: 66.3 points
- Time: 7:00 PM ET
- Date: October 21
- TV Channel: MW Network (Stream on Fubo)
Week 8 MWC Standings
|Team
|2022 Record
|2022 PF/G vs PA/G
|2022 YDS/G vs OPP YDS/G
|Air Force
|6-0 (4-0 MWC)
|37.0 / 14.7
|412.2 / 240.0
|UNLV
|5-1 (2-0 MWC)
|37.5 / 26.8
|417.2 / 411.7
|Fresno State
|6-1 (2-1 MWC)
|34.0 / 20.1
|415.6 / 329.6
|Wyoming
|5-2 (2-1 MWC)
|26.3 / 25.6
|324.7 / 380.4
|Boise State
|3-4 (2-1 MWC)
|29.7 / 30.9
|425.1 / 428.3
|Colorado State
|3-3 (1-1 MWC)
|31.0 / 35.0
|423.5 / 462.3
|San Diego State
|3-4 (1-2 MWC)
|22.4 / 31.3
|332.4 / 443.9
|Utah State
|3-4 (1-2 MWC)
|37.3 / 32.9
|477.9 / 414.6
|San Jose State
|2-5 (1-2 MWC)
|31.4 / 32.3
|389.9 / 396.4
|New Mexico
|2-4 (0-2 MWC)
|27.8 / 34.5
|391.0 / 424.5
|Hawaii
|2-5 (0-2 MWC)
|23.9 / 35.6
|357.6 / 380.6
|Nevada
|0-6 (0-2 MWC)
|17.3 / 39.5
|322.7 / 512.0
