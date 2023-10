Week 8 of the 2023 college football season includes four games involving Pac-12 teams. Some of the best bets on the table for parlay options or standalone bets, according to our computer model, include picking Washington -27.5 against Arizona State as a spread bet and betting on the over/under in the Arizona State vs. Washington matchup.

Best Week 8 Pac-12 Spread Bets

Pick: Washington -27.5 vs. Arizona State

Matchup: Arizona State Sun Devils at Washington Huskies

Arizona State Sun Devils at Washington Huskies Projected Favorite & Spread: Washington by 38.8 points

Washington by 38.8 points Time: 10:30 PM ET

10:30 PM ET Date: October 21

October 21 TV Channel: Fox Sports 1 (Stream on Fubo)

Pick: Stanford +17 vs. UCLA

Matchup: UCLA Bruins at Stanford Cardinal

UCLA Bruins at Stanford Cardinal Projected Favorite & Spread: UCLA by 11.4 points

UCLA by 11.4 points Time: 10:30 PM ET

10:30 PM ET Date: October 21

October 21 TV Channel: ESPN (Stream on Fubo)

Pick: Washington State +20.5 vs. Oregon

Matchup: Washington State Cougars at Oregon Ducks

Washington State Cougars at Oregon Ducks Projected Favorite & Spread: Oregon by 16.2 points

Oregon by 16.2 points Time: 3:30 PM ET

3:30 PM ET Date: October 21

October 21 TV Channel: ABC (Stream on Fubo)

Best Week 8 Pac-12 Total Bets

Under 60.5 - Arizona State vs. Washington

Matchup: Arizona State Sun Devils at Washington Huskies

Arizona State Sun Devils at Washington Huskies Projected Total: 56.3 points

56.3 points Time: 10:30 PM ET

10:30 PM ET Date: October 21

October 21 TV Channel: Fox Sports 1 (Stream on Fubo)

Over 52.5 - Utah vs. USC

Matchup: Utah Utes at USC Trojans

Utah Utes at USC Trojans Projected Total: 55.1 points

55.1 points Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET Date: October 21

October 21 TV Channel: FOX (Stream on Fubo)

Under 61.5 - Washington State vs. Oregon

Matchup: Washington State Cougars at Oregon Ducks

Washington State Cougars at Oregon Ducks Projected Total: 59.0 points

59.0 points Time: 3:30 PM ET

3:30 PM ET Date: October 21

October 21 TV Channel: ABC (Stream on Fubo)

Week 8 Pac-12 Standings

Team 2022 Record 2022 PF/G vs PA/G 2022 YDS/G vs OPP YDS/G USC 6-1 (4-0 Pac-12) 47.3 / 30.0 491.7 / 397.0 Washington 6-0 (3-0 Pac-12) 44.3 / 20.8 543.7 / 394.3 Oregon State 6-1 (3-1 Pac-12) 38.1 / 20.3 444.3 / 342.1 Oregon 5-1 (2-1 Pac-12) 48.5 / 15.8 555.0 / 282.2 Utah 5-1 (2-1 Pac-12) 21.7 / 12.2 322.2 / 277.8 Arizona 4-3 (2-2 Pac-12) 31.9 / 20.6 452.3 / 332.9 UCLA 4-2 (1-2 Pac-12) 29.5 / 16.2 457.3 / 281.0 Washington State 4-2 (1-2 Pac-12) 34.3 / 28.5 430.7 / 419.5 Colorado 4-3 (1-3 Pac-12) 34.4 / 35.9 432.4 / 473.7 Cal 3-4 (1-3 Pac-12) 29.9 / 31.1 406.0 / 392.1 Stanford 2-4 (1-3 Pac-12) 23.7 / 36.0 373.5 / 459.7 Arizona State 1-5 (0-3 Pac-12) 18.7 / 28.3 342.2 / 339.3

