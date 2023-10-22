In the Week 7 tilt between the Denver Broncos and the Green Bay Packers at 4:25 PM ET on Sunday, will Adam Trautman score a touchdown? Read on for odds and info on whether he's a good bet to pick up a TD in this matchup.

Will Adam Trautman score a touchdown against the Packers?

Odds to score a TD this game: +450 (Bet $10 to win $45 if he scores a TD)

Trautman has 64 yards receiving on 10 receptions (16 targets), with one TD, averaging 10.7 yards per game.

Trautman has had a touchdown catch in one of six games this year. He had only one TD in that game.

Adam Trautman Game Log

Week Opponent Targets Receptions Yards TDs Week 1 Raiders 5 5 34 0 Week 2 Commanders 1 0 0 0 Week 3 @Dolphins 2 0 0 0 Week 4 @Bears 1 0 0 0 Week 5 Jets 5 4 26 1 Week 6 @Chiefs 2 1 4 0

