Will Adam Trautman Score a Touchdown Against the Packers in Week 7?
In the Week 7 tilt between the Denver Broncos and the Green Bay Packers at 4:25 PM ET on Sunday, will Adam Trautman score a touchdown? Read on for odds and info on whether he's a good bet to pick up a TD in this matchup.
Will Adam Trautman score a touchdown against the Packers?
Odds to score a TD this game: +450 (Bet $10 to win $45 if he scores a TD)
- Trautman has 64 yards receiving on 10 receptions (16 targets), with one TD, averaging 10.7 yards per game.
- Trautman has had a touchdown catch in one of six games this year. He had only one TD in that game.
Adam Trautman Game Log
|Week
|Opponent
|Targets
|Receptions
|Yards
|TDs
|Week 1
|Raiders
|5
|5
|34
|0
|Week 2
|Commanders
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Week 3
|@Dolphins
|2
|0
|0
|0
|Week 4
|@Bears
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Week 5
|Jets
|5
|4
|26
|1
|Week 6
|@Chiefs
|2
|1
|4
|0
