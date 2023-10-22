The Green Bay Packers (2-3) face the Denver Broncos (1-5) on Sunday, October 22, 2023 at Empower Field at Mile High. The line predicts a close game, with the Packers favored by 1 point. The over/under is set at 44.5 in the contest.

In this week's NFL action, the Packers match up with the Broncos. For those who plan to make some in-game bets, we have all of the information you need to know about these two teams.

Broncos vs. Packers Quarter-By-Quarter Betting Tips

1st Quarter

The Broncos have led three times and have been losing three times at the conclusion of the first quarter this season.

At the conclusion of the first quarter this season, the Packers have been winning two times and have trailed three times.

Green Bay's offense is averaging 2.6 points in the first quarter this year. On the other side of the ball, it is giving up 5.4 points on average in the first quarter.

2nd Quarter

So far this year, the Broncos have won the second quarter in two games, and they've been outscored in the second quarter in four games.

The Packers have won the second quarter in two games this season, lost the second quarter in two games, and they've tied in the second quarter in one game.

Green Bay's offense is averaging four points in the second quarter this year. On defense, it is surrendering seven points on average in the second quarter.

3rd Quarter

Digging into third-quarter scoring, the Broncos have been outscored in that quarter in four games and have tied two games.

Looking at third-quarter scoring, the Packers have won the third quarter in four games and have tied one game.

On offense, Green Bay is averaging 9.2 points in the third quarter (best in NFL) this season. It is giving up 2.2 points on average in the third quarter (ninth-ranked) on defense.

4th Quarter

The Broncos have outscored their opponent in the fourth quarter in three games this season. Meanwhile, they've been outscored in the fourth quarter in three games.

In five games this season, the Packers have lost the fourth quarter three times and outscored their opponent two times.

Green Bay's offense is averaging 6.8 points in the fourth quarter this season. On defense, it is allowing eight points on average in that quarter.

Broncos vs. Packers Half-By-Half Scoring Trends

1st Half

The Broncos have been winning after the first half in three games this season. The team has trailed after the first half in three games.

The Packers have been winning after the first half in two games this season and have trailed after the first half in three games.

2nd Half

The Broncos have lost the second half four times and outscored their opponent in the second half two times in six games this season.

In five games this season, the Packers have won the second half three times, been outscored one time, and been knotted up one time.

Green Bay's offense is averaging 16 points in the second half this season. On defense, it is surrendering 10.2 points on average in the second half.

