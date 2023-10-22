The Green Bay Packers (2-3) visit the Denver Broncos (1-5) at Empower Field at Mile High on Sunday, October 22, 2023.

Packers and Broncos betting trends and insights can be seen below before you wager on Sunday's matchup.

Broncos vs. Packers Odds & Info

Date: Sunday, October 22, 2023

Sunday, October 22, 2023 Time: 4:25 PM ET

4:25 PM ET Channel: CBS

CBS City: Denver, Colorado

Denver, Colorado Venue: Empower Field at Mile High

Favorite Spread Total Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Packers 1 45 -115 -105

Broncos vs. Packers Betting Records & Stats

Denver Broncos

Broncos games this season have had a combined scoring total higher than 45 points in four of six outings.

Denver has a 44.3-point average over/under in their matchups this season, 0.7 fewer points than this game's point total.

The Broncos have not won a game against the spread this year (0-5-1).

The Broncos have lost both games they've played as underdogs this season.

Denver has not won as an underdog of -105 or more on the moneyline this season in two such games.

Green Bay Packers

Green Bay has had an average of 42.6 points in their games this season, 2.4 fewer than this matchup's total.

The Packers are 3-2-0 against the spread this season.

The Packers have not previously played as moneyline favorites this season.

Green Bay has yet to play as a moneyline favorite of -115 or shorter.

Packers vs. Broncos Over/Under Stats

Points Scored (PG) Points Scored NFL Rank Points Allowed (PG) Points Allowed NFL Rank Average Total Games Over Current Total Total Games Packers 22.6 21 22.6 10 42.6 3 5 Broncos 21.5 15 33.3 32 44.3 4 6

Broncos vs. Packers Betting Insights & Trends

Broncos

Denver has not covered the spread and is 1-2 overall in its last three contests.

In their past three contests, the Broncos have gone over the total twice.

The Broncos have been outscored by a total of 71 points this season (11.8 points per game), while the Packers have an even point differential on the year.

Packers

Green Bay has covered the spread once, and is 1-2 overall, over its last three contests.

Green Bay has hit the over once in its past three games.

The Broncos have been outscored by a total of 71 points this season (11.8 per game), while the Packers have an even point differential.

Broncos Betting Splits

Overall Home Away Point Total AVG 44.3 41.3 47.3 Implied Team Total AVG 24.7 22.3 27.0 ATS Record 0-5-1 0-3-0 0-2-1 Over/Under Record 4-2-0 2-1-0 2-1-0 Moneyline Favorite Record 1-3 0-3 1-0 Moneyline Underdog Record 0-2 0-0 0-2

Packers Betting Splits

Overall Home Away Point Total AVG 42.6 43.3 42.2 Implied Team Total AVG 22.6 23.0 22.3 ATS Record 3-2-0 1-1-0 2-1-0 Over/Under Record 3-2-0 1-1-0 2-1-0 Moneyline Favorite Record 0-0 0-0 0-0 Moneyline Underdog Record 2-3 1-1 1-2

