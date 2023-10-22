Courtland Sutton vs. the Packers' Defense: Week 7 Matchup, Fantasy Projections and Preview
The Denver Broncos' Courtland Sutton will be up against the Green Bay Packers' defense and Rudy Ford in Week 7 NFL action. Continue reading for more stats and analysis on the Broncos receivers' matchup against the Packers secondary.
Sign up for fantasy football today with Sleeper fantasy football and receive a 100% deposit match up to $100!
Broncos vs. Packers Game Info
- Game Date: Sunday, October 22, 2023
- Time: 4:25 PM ET
- Venue: Empower Field at Mile High
- Location: Denver, Colorado
- TV: CBS
- Live Stream: Watch on Fubo
Watch the NFL all season long on Fubo!
Courtland Sutton Fantasy Points and Projections
|Total Fantasy Pts
|Avg. Fantasy Pts
|Fantasy Rank (WRs)
|Fantasy Rank (Overall)
|Projected Fantasy Pts vs. Packers
|47.5
|7.9
|29
|84
|6.52
Sign up for Underdog fantasy football today and set your DFS lineup!
Courtland Sutton vs. Rudy Ford Insights
Courtland Sutton & the Broncos' Offense
- Courtland Sutton has hauled in 275 receiving yards on 25 catches to pace his team this season while scoring four touchdowns as a receiver.
- Through the air, Denver has compiled 1,202 total passing yards (18th in NFL) and 6.5 passing yards per attempt (14th).
- The Broncos have totaled 129 points this year, ranking 14th in the league with 21.5 points per contest. In terms of total yards, they rank 18th in the NFL with 1,838 total yards (306.3 per contest).
- Denver carries one of the lowest pass rates in the league this season, passing the ball 30.8 times per game (sixth-fewest in NFL).
- In the red zone, the Broncos have been one of the most pass-happy teams this season, throwing the ball 29 times, which ranks them seventh in the NFL.
Rudy Ford & the Packers' Defense
- Rudy Ford has picked off a team-high two passes. He also has 35 tackles and four passes defended to his name.
- Looking at passing defense, Green Bay is giving up the second-fewest yards in the league at 194.4 per game (972 total passing yards against).
- The Packers are ranked 11th in the league in points allowed, at 22.6 per game.
- One player has collected more than 100 receiving yards in a game against Green Bay this season.
- The Packers have allowed five players to catch a touchdown pass against them this season.
Rep your team with officially licensed NFL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
Sportsbook Promo Codes
|Sportsbook
|Promo Code
|Offer
|BetMGM
|GNPLAY1
|First Bet Offer: Up to $1500 Back in Bonus Bets
|BetWay
|Click Here
|First bet reset up to $250 back in bonus bets if your first bet loses
|Caesars
|Click Here
|New Users: Bet $50 Get $250
|DraftKings
|Click Here
|Bet $5 Get $200 In bonus bets instantly!
|FanDuel
|Click Here
|Bet $5 Get $200 in Bonus Bets
Courtland Sutton vs. Rudy Ford Advanced Stats
|Courtland Sutton
|Rudy Ford
|Rec. Targets
|37
|17
|Def. Targets
|Receptions
|25
|4
|Passes Defended
|Yards Per Reception
|11
|9
|Completions Allowed
|Rec. Yards
|275
|35
|Tackles
|Rec. Yards Per Game
|45.8
|7
|Tackles Per Game
|Rec. Yards After Catch
|57
|0
|Tackles For Loss
|Rec. Red Zone Targets
|7
|0
|Sacks
|Rec. TDs
|4
|2
|Interceptions
Not all offers available in all states. Please gamble responsibly! Contact 1-800-GAMBLER if you or someone you know has developed a gambling problem or addiction.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.