Greg Dulcich did not participate in his most recent practice. The Denver Broncos' Week 7 game against the Green Bay Packers begins at 4:25 PM ET on Sunday. Trying to find Dulcich's stats? Here is everything you need to know.

Dulcich's season stats include 25 yards on three receptions (8.3 per catch) and zero touchdowns. He has been targeted four times.

Greg Dulcich Injury Status: Did Not Participate In Practice

Reported Injury: Hamstring

No other receivers are on the injury report for the Broncos.

Week 7 Injury Reports

Broncos vs. Packers Game Info

Game Day: October 22, 2023

October 22, 2023 Game Time: 4:25 PM

4:25 PM Live Stream: Fubo

Dulcich 2023 Stats

Targets Receptions Yards YAC TDs Yards/Catch 4 3 25 5 0 8.3

Dulcich Game-by-Game

Week Opponent Targets Receptions Yards TDs Week 1 Raiders 2 2 22 0 Week 6 @Chiefs 2 1 3 0

