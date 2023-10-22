When Javonte Williams hits the gridiron for the Denver Broncos in their Week 7 matchup versus the Green Bay Packers (on Sunday at 4:25 PM ET), will he get into the end zone? Before putting any money down, let's take a closer peek at his anytime TD player prop in the piece below.

Will Javonte Williams score a touchdown against the Packers?

Odds to score a TD this game: -111 (Bet $11.10 to win $10 if he scores a TD)

Williams has 48 attempts for a team-high 190 rushing yards (38 per game) and zero touchdowns.

Williams has also caught 11 passes for 51 yards (10.2 per game).

Williams has not reached the end zone on the ground once in five games.

Javonte Williams Game Log

Week Opponent Carries Rush Yards Rush TDs Receptions Rec Yards Rec TDs Week 1 Raiders 13 52 0 4 5 0 Week 2 Commanders 12 44 0 2 14 0 Week 3 @Dolphins 11 42 0 2 23 0 Week 4 @Bears 2 0 0 3 9 0 Week 6 @Chiefs 10 52 0 0 0 0

