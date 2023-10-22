Will Jerry Jeudy hit paydirt when the Denver Broncos and the Green Bay Packers play in Week 7 on Sunday at 4:25 PM ET? In the article below, we dive into his anytime TD player prop, giving you all of the numbers and trends you need.

Will Jerry Jeudy score a touchdown against the Packers?

Odds to score a TD this game: +140 (Bet $10 to win $14 if he scores a TD)

This season Jeudy has 20 catches (on 29 targets) for 222 yards, averaging 44.4 yards per game.

Jeudy does not have a TD reception this year in five games.

Jerry Jeudy Game Log

Week Opponent Targets Receptions Yards TDs Week 2 Commanders 5 3 25 0 Week 3 @Dolphins 7 5 81 0 Week 4 @Bears 5 3 52 0 Week 5 Jets 7 6 50 0 Week 6 @Chiefs 5 3 14 0

