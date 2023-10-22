When Marvin Mims suits up for the Denver Broncos in their Week 7 matchup versus the Green Bay Packers (on Sunday at 4:25 PM ET), will he get into the end zone? Prior to placing any wagers, let's take a closer look at his anytime TD player prop in the piece below.

Will Marvin Mims score a touchdown against the Packers?

Odds to score a TD this game: +250 (Bet $10 to win $25 if he scores a TD)

Mims has put up a 246-yard campaign thus far (41 yards per game), with one touchdown, hauling in 10 balls on 12 targets.

Mims has had a touchdown catch in one of five games this year. He had only one TD in that game.

Marvin Mims Game Log

Week Opponent Targets Receptions Yards TDs Week 1 Raiders 2 2 9 0 Week 2 Commanders 2 2 113 1 Week 3 @Dolphins 5 3 73 0 Week 4 @Bears 2 2 47 0 Week 5 Jets 1 1 4 0

