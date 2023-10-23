Colorado High School Football Schedule, Live Streams in Alamosa County This Week
Published: Oct. 20, 2023 at 9:12 PM MDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Instead of re-watching "Friday Night Lights" for the umpteenth time, let's check out some real high school football. In the article below, we let you know how to watch or stream the high school games taking place in Alamosa County, Colorado this week.
Alamosa County, Colorado High School Football Games This Week
Monday
TBD at Alamosa High School
- Game Time: 4:00 PM MT on October 23
- Location: Alamosa, CO
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Friday
TBD at Alamosa High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM MT on October 27
- Location: Alamosa, CO
- How to Stream: Watch Here
