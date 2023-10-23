Want to know how to stream high school football matchups in La Plata County, Colorado this week? We have the information below.

    • La Plata County, Colorado High School Football Games This Week

    Monday

    Montezuma-Cortez High School at Bayfield High School

    • Game Time: 4:00 PM MT on October 23
    • Location: Bayfield, CO
    • How to Stream: Watch Here

    Friday

    Durango High School at Palisade High School

    • Game Time: 4:00 PM MT on October 27
    • Location: Grand Junction, CO
    • How to Stream: Watch Here

    Ignacio High School at Del Norte High School

    • Game Time: 7:00 PM MT on October 27
    • Location: Del Norte, CO
    • How to Stream: Watch Here

