Colorado High School Football Schedule, Live Streams in La Plata County This Week
Published: Oct. 20, 2023 at 9:12 PM MDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Want to know how to stream high school football matchups in La Plata County, Colorado this week? We have the information below.
Other Games in Colorado This Week
La Plata County, Colorado High School Football Games This Week
Monday
Montezuma-Cortez High School at Bayfield High School
- Game Time: 4:00 PM MT on October 23
- Location: Bayfield, CO
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Friday
Durango High School at Palisade High School
- Game Time: 4:00 PM MT on October 27
- Location: Grand Junction, CO
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Ignacio High School at Del Norte High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM MT on October 27
- Location: Del Norte, CO
- How to Stream: Watch Here
