Larimer County, Colorado High School Football Games This Week

Monday

The Academy at Berthoud High School

Game Time: 4:30 PM MT on October 23

Game Time: 4:30 PM MT on October 23
Location: Berthoud, CO

How to Stream: Watch Here

Thursday

Steamboat Springs High School at Berthoud High School

Game Time: 6:00 PM MT on October 26

Game Time: 6:00 PM MT on October 26
Location: Berthoud, CO

How to Stream: Watch Here

Severance High School at Mountain View High School

Game Time: 6:30 PM MT on October 26

Game Time: 6:30 PM MT on October 26
Location: Loveland, CO

How to Stream: Watch Here

TBD at Fort Collins High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM MT on October 26

Game Time: 7:00 PM MT on October 26
Location: Fort Collins, CO

How to Stream: Watch Here

Boulder High School at Fort Collins High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM MT on October 26

Game Time: 7:00 PM MT on October 26
Location: Fort Collins, CO

How to Stream: Watch Here

Thompson Valley High School at Roosevelt High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM MT on October 26

Game Time: 7:00 PM MT on October 26
Location: Johnstown, CO

Conference: Longs Peak

How to Stream: Watch Here

Friday

Longmont High School at Loveland High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM MT on October 27

Game Time: 7:00 PM MT on October 27
Location: Loveland, CO

How to Stream: Watch Here

Rocky Mountain High School at Fairview High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM MT on October 27

Game Time: 7:00 PM MT on October 27
Location: Boulder, CO

Conference: Front Range

How to Stream: Watch Here

Resurrection Christian School at Northridge High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM MT on October 27

Game Time: 7:00 PM MT on October 27
Location: Greeley, CO

How to Stream: Watch Here

Brush High School at Timnath High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM MT on October 27

Game Time: 7:00 PM MT on October 27
Location: Fort Collins, CO

Conference: Patriot

How to Stream: Watch Here

TBD at Fossil Ridge High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM MT on October 27

Game Time: 7:00 PM MT on October 27
Location: Fort Collins, CO

How to Stream: Watch Here

Bennett High School at Wellington High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM MT on October 27

Game Time: 7:00 PM MT on October 27
Location: Wellington, CO

How to Stream: Watch Here

TBD at Estes Park High School