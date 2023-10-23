Colorado High School Football Schedule, Live Streams in Larimer County This Week
Published: Oct. 20, 2023 at 9:11 PM MDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Clear your schedule for the high school football action happening in Larimer County, Colorado this week. For a comprehensive list of the local high school games and how to watch them, keep scrolling.
Larimer County, Colorado High School Football Games This Week
Monday
The Academy at Berthoud High School
- Game Time: 4:30 PM MT on October 23
- Location: Berthoud, CO
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Thursday
Steamboat Springs High School at Berthoud High School
- Game Time: 6:00 PM MT on October 26
- Location: Berthoud, CO
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Severance High School at Mountain View High School
- Game Time: 6:30 PM MT on October 26
- Location: Loveland, CO
- How to Stream: Watch Here
TBD at Fort Collins High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM MT on October 26
- Location: Fort Collins, CO
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Boulder High School at Fort Collins High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM MT on October 26
- Location: Fort Collins, CO
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Thompson Valley High School at Roosevelt High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM MT on October 26
- Location: Johnstown, CO
- Conference: Longs Peak
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Friday
Longmont High School at Loveland High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM MT on October 27
- Location: Loveland, CO
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Rocky Mountain High School at Fairview High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM MT on October 27
- Location: Boulder, CO
- Conference: Front Range
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Resurrection Christian School at Northridge High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM MT on October 27
- Location: Greeley, CO
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Brush High School at Timnath High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM MT on October 27
- Location: Fort Collins, CO
- Conference: Patriot
- How to Stream: Watch Here
TBD at Fossil Ridge High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM MT on October 27
- Location: Fort Collins, CO
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Bennett High School at Wellington High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM MT on October 27
- Location: Wellington, CO
- How to Stream: Watch Here
TBD at Estes Park High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM MT on October 27
- Location: Estes Park, CO
- How to Stream: Watch Here
