If you live in Rio Grande County, Colorado and try to stay on top of all the local high school football action, we've got you covered. Below, we offer all the info you need for how to watch the games this week.

Rio Grande County, Colorado High School Football Games This Week

Monday

Monte Vista High School at Pagosa Springs High School

Game Time: 4:00 PM MT on October 23

4:00 PM MT on October 23 Location: Pagosa Springs, CO

Pagosa Springs, CO How to Stream: Watch Here

Friday

Sargent High School at Dove Creek High School

Game Time: 6:00 PM MT on October 27

6:00 PM MT on October 27 Location: Dove Creek, CO

Dove Creek, CO How to Stream: Watch Here

Ignacio High School at Del Norte High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM MT on October 27

7:00 PM MT on October 27 Location: Del Norte, CO

Del Norte, CO How to Stream: Watch Here

Monte Vista High School at Centauri High School