Colorado High School Football Schedule, Live Streams in Rio Grande County This Week
Published: Oct. 20, 2023 at 9:11 PM MDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
If you live in Rio Grande County, Colorado and try to stay on top of all the local high school football action, we've got you covered. Below, we offer all the info you need for how to watch the games this week.
Rio Grande County, Colorado High School Football Games This Week
Monday
Monte Vista High School at Pagosa Springs High School
- Game Time: 4:00 PM MT on October 23
- Location: Pagosa Springs, CO
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Friday
Sargent High School at Dove Creek High School
- Game Time: 6:00 PM MT on October 27
- Location: Dove Creek, CO
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Ignacio High School at Del Norte High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM MT on October 27
- Location: Del Norte, CO
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Monte Vista High School at Centauri High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM MT on October 27
- Location: La Jara, CO
- How to Stream: Watch Here
